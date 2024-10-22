MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes something clear about Nestor Cortes' role in the World Series

Manager Aaron Boone discussed Nestor Cortes and what his future with the New York Yankees could look like in the World Series.

Aaron Boone has almost everything set for the New York Yankees to kick off the 2024 World Series. Most of the key players on the roster are healthy and ready to play, but the manager also addressed Nestor Cortes and his potential future in the upcoming series.

According to Boone’s latest comments, just days before Game 1 against the Dodgers, he mentioned there’s a good chance that Nestor Cortes could be available on the Yankees’ roster for the World Series.

It’s worth noting that Cortes has been dealing with an elbow injury since late September, with hopes he’d be ready by October. During the regular season, Cortes posted a 9-10 record with a 3.77 ERA and 162 strikeouts.

According to information from RotoWire, Cortes is expected to participate in the Yankees’ live batting practice session on Tuesday, October 22. If he experiences no discomfort in his elbow, that could be the green light for him to play in the World Series.

Could Cortes be a starting pitcher?

It’s still not confirmed whether he’ll play in the World Series, but if he does, it’s highly likely he will serve as a reliever. At least that’s what RotoWire’s analysis suggests. Cortes started 15 games in the 2024 MLB season, pitching over 84.2 innings, with one start against the Dodgers where he threw 5.1 innings.

When does the World Series start?

The New York Yankees are set to begin Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25. That will be the first of two games in LA before heading to New York for three home games.