Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes something clear about Nestor Cortes' role in the World Series

Manager Aaron Boone discussed Nestor Cortes and what his future with the New York Yankees could look like in the World Series.

Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Getty ImagesNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Aaron Boone has almost everything set for the New York Yankees to kick off the 2024 World Series. Most of the key players on the roster are healthy and ready to play, but the manager also addressed Nestor Cortes and his potential future in the upcoming series.

According to Boone’s latest comments, just days before Game 1 against the Dodgers, he mentioned there’s a good chance that Nestor Cortes could be available on the Yankees’ roster for the World Series.

It’s worth noting that Cortes has been dealing with an elbow injury since late September, with hopes he’d be ready by October. During the regular season, Cortes posted a 9-10 record with a 3.77 ERA and 162 strikeouts.

Advertisement

According to information from RotoWire, Cortes is expected to participate in the Yankees’ live batting practice session on Tuesday, October 22. If he experiences no discomfort in his elbow, that could be the green light for him to play in the World Series.

Advertisement

Could Cortes be a starting pitcher?

It’s still not confirmed whether he’ll play in the World Series, but if he does, it’s highly likely he will serve as a reliever. At least that’s what RotoWire’s analysis suggests. Cortes started 15 games in the 2024 MLB season, pitching over 84.2 innings, with one start against the Dodgers where he threw 5.1 innings.

2024 World Series: Schedule, dates and pitchers for Dodgers vs Yankees matchup

see also

2024 World Series: Schedule, dates and pitchers for Dodgers vs Yankees matchup

When does the World Series start?

The New York Yankees are set to begin Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25. That will be the first of two games in LA before heading to New York for three home games.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: Where to watch and live stream 2024–25 AFC Champions League
Soccer

Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: Where to watch and live stream 2024–25 AFC Champions League

NFL News: Dave Canales makes something clear about Bryce Young situation with Panthers
NFL

NFL News: Dave Canales makes something clear about Bryce Young situation with Panthers

NFL News: Derrick Henry makes something clear about Lamar Jackson after Ravens win over Buccaneers
NFL

NFL News: Derrick Henry makes something clear about Lamar Jackson after Ravens win over Buccaneers

Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed
NFL

Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo