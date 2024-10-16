MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes key decision on Shohei Ohtani’s role in NLDS vs. Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares his key decision regarding star player Shohei Ohtani during the 2024 NLDS against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs.

Despite criticism and suggestions from some fans, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has made it clear how star player Shohei Ohtani will be utilized against the New York Mets during the 2024 NLDS in the MLB playoffs.

While some fans have questioned the decision to keep Shohei Ohtani in the leadoff position, it’s important to recognize his talent and versatility. Ohtani’s presence in the lineup has a significant impact on the team, even when he’s not hitting consistently.

Roberts acknowledges that Ohtani has faced challenges in specific situations but believes those struggles are isolated and that he will find his rhythm. The manager emphasized to reporters that Ohtani is an exceptional hitter and that he plans to keep him in the leadoff spot.

“It’s just funny how things change. There was a lot of concern about Shohei not being able to get hits with runners in scoring position — and now we’re all trying to find ways… to get guys on base so he can hit, right?” Roberts said. “I kind of find that comical, a little bit.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs after hitting a fly ball against the New York Mets in the sixth inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“I think it’s isolated. There have been times when he needs to reset, as all hitters do. Sometimes, certain pitchers trigger bad habits,” Roberts added. “And you’ve got to identify that to reset… But to think that I’m going to move Shohei to the 4 or the 3, that’s just not going to happen.”

What’s next for the Dodgers in the NLDS?

The Dodgers are tied 1-1 with the Mets in the NL Division Series, making Game 3 crucial to keeping their MLB World Series aspirations alive. The decision to keep Ohtani in the leadoff spot reflects the team’s confidence in their star player.