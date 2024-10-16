Trending topics:
MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes key decision on Shohei Ohtani’s role in NLDS vs. Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares his key decision regarding star player Shohei Ohtani during the 2024 NLDS against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks to umpire Tripp Gibson #73 during the eighth inning of Game Five of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks to umpire Tripp Gibson #73 during the eighth inning of Game Five of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Despite criticism and suggestions from some fans, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has made it clear how star player Shohei Ohtani will be utilized against the New York Mets during the 2024 NLDS in the MLB playoffs.

While some fans have questioned the decision to keep Shohei Ohtani in the leadoff position, it’s important to recognize his talent and versatility. Ohtani’s presence in the lineup has a significant impact on the team, even when he’s not hitting consistently.

Roberts acknowledges that Ohtani has faced challenges in specific situations but believes those struggles are isolated and that he will find his rhythm. The manager emphasized to reporters that Ohtani is an exceptional hitter and that he plans to keep him in the leadoff spot.

It’s just funny how things change. There was a lot of concern about Shohei not being able to get hits with runners in scoring position — and now we’re all trying to find ways… to get guys on base so he can hit, right?” Roberts said. “I kind of find that comical, a little bit.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs after hitting a fly ball against the New York Mets in the sixth inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs after hitting a fly ball against the New York Mets in the sixth inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“I think it’s isolated. There have been times when he needs to reset, as all hitters do. Sometimes, certain pitchers trigger bad habits,” Roberts added. And you’ve got to identify that to reset… But to think that I’m going to move Shohei to the 4 or the 3, that’s just not going to happen.”

What’s next for the Dodgers in the NLDS?

The Dodgers are tied 1-1 with the Mets in the NL Division Series, making Game 3 crucial to keeping their MLB World Series aspirations alive. The decision to keep Ohtani in the leadoff spot reflects the team’s confidence in their star player.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

