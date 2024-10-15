MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes big admission about Aaron Judge’s teammate after ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has revealed details about star Aaron Judge's teammate following Game 1 of the ALCS in the MLB Postseason.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a significant admission about Aaron Judge’s teammate following his appearance in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Aaron Judge‘s teammate, Anthony Rizzo, has endured a tough season, appearing in only 92 games due to injuries. However, Boone remains confident in his ability and is hopeful he’ll be ready for the next game.

Even though Rizzo appeared to be in good condition, Boone decided to substitute him in the later innings to manage his effort and avoid any risk of injury. Aaron Boone admitted that Rizzo is physically exhausted.

“Yeah, (Rizzo’s) hand was good. I thought he was sharp, which was really good to see,” Boone said. “So yeah, the hand was good. He was just kind of physically and emotionally spent late in the game. I felt like I needed to get him out and make sure we are managing this properly. He really hasn’t been on the field in over two weeks.”

Yankees’ win in ALCS Game 1 vs. Guardians

Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees runs to third during the 2nd inning of Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Yankees secured the win in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians thanks to a solid performance by Carlos Rodón and key home runs from Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton. With this victory, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the series.

