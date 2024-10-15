Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes big admission about Aaron Judge’s teammate after ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has revealed details about star Aaron Judge's teammate following Game 1 of the ALCS in the MLB Postseason.

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during warm ups before playing the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during warm ups before playing the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a significant admission about Aaron Judge’s teammate following his appearance in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Aaron Judge‘s teammate, Anthony Rizzo, has endured a tough season, appearing in only 92 games due to injuries. However, Boone remains confident in his ability and is hopeful he’ll be ready for the next game.

Even though Rizzo appeared to be in good condition, Boone decided to substitute him in the later innings to manage his effort and avoid any risk of injury. Aaron Boone admitted that Rizzo is physically exhausted.

“Yeah, (Rizzo’s) hand was good. I thought he was sharp, which was really good to see,” Boone said. “So yeah, the hand was good. He was just kind of physically and emotionally spent late in the game. I felt like I needed to get him out and make sure we are managing this properly. He really hasn’t been on the field in over two weeks.”

Yankees’ win in ALCS Game 1 vs. Guardians

Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees runs to third during the 2nd inning of Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees runs to third during the 2nd inning of Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Yankees secured the win in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians thanks to a solid performance by Carlos Rodón and key home runs from Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton. With this victory, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the series.

MLB Postseason: Yankees’ pitching rotation for ALCS vs. Guardians

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

