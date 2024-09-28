MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares all details on Anthony Rizzo's hand injury

While this isn’t the worst news for the Yankees, it’s possible that Rizzo’s hand injury isn’t as severe as initially feared, based on Boone’s comments following the team’s second-to-last game of the regular season.

The New York Yankees have already secured the top seed for the 2024 MLB playoffs, entering the American League Division Series with a strong record. However, manager Aaron Boone has shared some concerning details regarding Anthony Rizzo’s injury.

According to Boone, Anthony Rizzo has a fracture in one of his fingers. The manager explained that the team will monitor his progress over the week, and while it’s a setback, there is hope that Rizzo won’t be entirely ruled out.

“Yeah, he has a fracture in his finger. We’ll see what we have as the week moves forward. It doesn’t totally rule him out. It’s something that is a pain tolerance thing, so we’ll see as the days unfold here,” Boone said.

The Yankees’ manager added that Rizzo is dealing with some swelling in his hand, though not severe. Boone is understandably concerned about heading into the playoffs without a key player like Rizzo, who plays an essential role as the team’s first baseman.

“No question, he’s come back and done a really good job for us. Obviously, he’s helping anchor our defense, and I feel like he’s been giving us good at-bats too, even at the bottom of the order. We’ll see what happens moving forward. I don’t want to jump to any conclusions,” Boone said.

Anthony Rizzo’s 2024 MLB Season

Rizzo has appeared in 92 games during the Yankees’ 2024 campaign, marking his fourth season with the franchise and his third consecutive year playing over 90 games.

So far this season, Rizzo has scored 38 runs, tallied 77 hits (his third-best mark with the Yankees), and recorded 35 RBIs. He’s also posted a .228 batting average in 337 at-bats. If Rizzo isn’t available, potential replacements include Oswaldo Cabrera and Austin Wells, according to the Yankees’ depth chart.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees bites his hand after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on September 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

