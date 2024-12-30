Conor McGregor appears to confirm $250M fight with Logan Paul with cryptic message

Conor McGregor has once again ignited the combat sports world with a cryptic social media post that appears to confirm a highly anticipated boxing exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-boxer Logan Paul. The Irishman shared a post featuring the Indian flag and a heart emoji, seemingly confirming reports of a $250 million showdown in Mumbai.

This news follows a report from Fightbook MMA’s Emmett Glenn, which detailed the potential bout’s staggering financial implications. Both McGregor and Paul are expected to earn a record-breaking $250 million each, with the fight set to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium as part of a “Visit India” tourism campaign.

According to the report, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, one of the world’s richest men, is interested in investing in the fight, potentially making it one of the most lucrative sporting events in history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This would mark McGregor’s second venture into professional boxing after his highly publicized 2017 clash with Floyd Mayweather, where he suffered a TKO loss but garnered significant financial rewards.

Logan Paul hasn’t responded to McGregor’s speculation (IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

While Logan Paul has remained silent on the matter, his younger brother, Jake Paul, wasted no time in adding his two cents, labeling McGregor “washed” in a post on X after the rumors started.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul is reportedly in advanced negotiations to fight Conor McGregor

Is McGregor able to fight Logan Paul due to the UFC rules?

However, McGregor’s participation hinges on securing approval from the UFC, with whom he remains under contract for two more fights. Fighters under UFC contracts are typically prohibited from competing in other combat sports without prior permission.

Advertisement

Given the UFC’s previous involvement in co-promoting McGregor’s fight with Mayweather, a similar arrangement could be possible. However, UFC’s president Dana White, has been adamant to work with the Paul brothers.

However, as two high-profile personalities, the fight has the potential for record-breaking viewership and a massive payday for both fighters. So, the world will be watching if indeed it becomes a reality.

Advertisement