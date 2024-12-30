The Indianapolis Colts will once again miss the playoffs. After a disappointing 2024 NFL season, Pat McAfee, the former punter for the team, has harshly criticized both the Colts and Anthony Richardson for their struggles.

It has been a long time since the Colts were a competitive team. Their last playoff appearance was in 2020, when they were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

Since then, the team has struggled to find a reliable quarterback to lead them to success. Anthony Richardson was seen as a potential solution, but his disappointing 2024 season has raised significant concerns about his future as the franchise quarterback the team had hoped for.

Pat McAfee slams the Colts and Anthony Richardson following the disappointing 2024 season

Last year, the Colts used their 4th overall pick to select Anthony Richardson. Although there were rumors the team was considering trading up, they ultimately stuck to their position and drafted the former Florida star.

Many scouts compared Richardson to Cam Newton—a physically dominant quarterback whose dual-threat ability would make him a major weapon. His early games showed promise, but a shoulder injury cut his rookie season short.

Heading into 2024, expectations were high. A healthier and more experienced Richardson was expected to lead the Colts to success. However, the former Florida standout had a dreadful season, even being benched in several games in favor of veteran Joe Flacco.

The Colts had a chance to stay alive with a win in Week 17. However, they surprisingly lost to the New York Giants and were eliminated from playoff contention. The result left fans furious, including former punter Pat McAfee.

Anthony Richardson, quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts

“In the biggest moments everybody with a brain knew they’d crack . . . and they did,” McAfee wrote on X. “A blind person could see the red flags on this team.. Work ethic questions, NEVER happens on good teams.. Preparation commitment questions, NEVER happens on good teams.. Late to meetings, NEVER happens on good teams.. Late to/skipping treatment, NEVER happens on good teams.. The franchise QB tapped out of a game.. on 3rd down.. in the red zone.. because he was tired… NEVER HAPPENED in the history of the NFL. . . .

“When I said Joe Flacco gives us a better chance to win than [Anthony Richardson] immediately after the tap out.. I would’ve said whatever backup QB we had on the roster. That can’t be what the face of your team is doing.. just can’t be.. and to a bigger aspect of it all, somehow AR thought it was ok to do that. That’s a locker room issue.. that’s a culture issue.. [that’s] an indicator of a loser attitude radiating thru a building that was built by greats.”

Will the Colts move on from Anthony Richardson in 2025?

The future of Anthony Richardson with the Colts remains uncertain. While he showed potential early on, his recent performances and ongoing injury concerns have left the team unsure of his status.

Reports suggest the Colts will give him one more chance in 2025. Much like Bryce Young’s situation with the Panthers, this may be Richardson’s last opportunity to prove he can be the franchise quarterback the Colts have been waiting for.

