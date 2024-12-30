MLB News: New report sheds light on Yankees' interest in Nolan Arenado

The New York Yankees are actively looking to bolster their roster this offseason, with the market continuing to move. The Bombers have shown interest in several players, but one name that had reportedly been linked to the team—Nolan Arenado—may no longer be a target.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, no one within the Yankees organization has expressed any interest in trading for Arenado or pursuing him in any significant way. Sherman suggests that the 32-year-old third baseman’s age and the money required to acquire him are likely factors in the Yankees’ decision to pass on the deal.

While Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt have been long-time friends, Sherman points out that Arenado’s closest friend in the game is actually DJ LeMahieu, his former teammate with the Colorado Rockies who now plays for the Yankees.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees is tagged out by Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals while diving back to first base after Torres was caught in a rundown in the eighth inning of their game at Yankee Stadium on August 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Developing story…