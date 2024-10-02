MLB News: Braves manager Brian Snitker reacts to Padres' Michael King's dominant performance

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King delivered an impressive performance in his first postseason start. In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves, King pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and striking out 12 batters, which even drew attention from Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Padres manager Mike Shildt made the decision to rely on King for the series opener, despite his having less postseason experience than other pitchers like Dylan Cease and Joe Musgrove. The choice proved wise, as King dominated the Braves and led the Padres to a 4-0 victory.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was impressed with King’s performance. Snitker praised King’s effectiveness and highlighted his ability to keep Atlanta’s hitters in check.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Really good. That sweeper, whatever it was, really good. I thought his fastball was really quick, too. It was getting on top of our guys. And we didn’t score, but he did a great job. We had some opportunities, and he made pitches when he had to,” Snitker said of King, per the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Jeff Sanders on X.

Michael King #34 of the San Diego Padres high fives teammates prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

King proves vital for the Padres in the postseason

The Padres acquired Michael King in a trade with the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 season. King has proven to be a valuable addition to San Diego’s rotation, contributing excellent numbers and providing a solid presence on the mound.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: David Ortiz hints at surprise fate for top New York team despite big investment

With his performance in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, King has demonstrated his ability to shine in the biggest moments. His performance has been key to the Padres’ success in the postseason.