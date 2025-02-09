Alex Rodriguez, one of the most iconic players in New York Yankees history, was a dominant force at the plate throughout his career. Despite the controversies that followed him, Rodriguez was widely regarded as one of the best in his position. Now, ahead of Super Bowl LIX, he shared a heartfelt story about Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Rodriguez, a three-time American League MVP, has a unique connection to Mahomes. During his time with the Texas Rangers, he played alongside Patrick’s father, Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher. That bond led to an early encounter between Rodriguez and a young Mahomes, which the former slugger recently reminisced about on Instagram.

Before the Super Bowl, Rodriguez posted a throwback photo of himself with Mahomes as a child and shared a memorable story from his time in Texas. According to Rodriguez, Mahomes was already fascinated by the work ethic of elite athletes at a young age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was working the other day after hitting plenty of home runs, and Patrick asked, ‘Why are you working so hard today if you just hit all those home runs?’ I told him, ‘You are only as good as what you do after greatness,’“ Rodriguez recalled.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws out the first pitch prior to a game between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 18, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

In the caption of his Instagram post, Rodriguez playfully acknowledged that Mahomes ultimately chose the right path by pursuing football. “I’m so glad Patrick Mahomes didn’t listen to me! But in all seriousness, this story still gives me goosebumps,” he wrote.

Advertisement

see also Not from the Royals: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes names his favorite MLB player of all time

Chiefs star’s baseball roots have been well documented, and his father’s MLB career undoubtedly played a role in shaping his athletic journey. While he could have followed in his dad’s footsteps, Mahomes instead became one of the NFL’s most electrifying quarterbacks—an evolution that even Rodriguez can’t help but admire.

Advertisement

Rodriguez reflects on Mahomes’ baseball roots

Ahead of Sunday’s pivotal matchup, Rodriguez shared insights into Patrick Mahomes’ deep connection to baseball before ultimately choosing football. The Yankees legend reminisced about watching Mahomes develop as a young player.

“From watching Pat as a little kid at batting practice to seeing him go for the three-peat on Sunday, it has been incredible to witness his journey and see him grow into one of the best athletes of this generation. Good luck out there this weekend, Pat!” Rodriguez said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez names the best MLB leaders of all time from his career

Rodriguez’s legacy in MLB

Yankees legend solidified his place among baseball’s all-time greats with a legendary career, particularly with the Yankees. A 14-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP, Rodriguez played a key role in the Yankees’ most recent World Series title in 2009, cementing his status as one of the franchise’s most iconic players.

Despite his 2014 suspension, Rodriguez remains one of the most recognizable figures in Yankees history. His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, 1,012 RBIs and 351 home runs underscore his dominance at the plate, leaving an indelible mark on Major League Baseball.