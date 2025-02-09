Andy Reid was disappointed after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl with a score of 40-22 against the Philadelphia Eagles. For the legendary head coach, there are no excuses.

“Today was a tough day. We really didn’t really play well enough in any of the phases. We didn’t coach good enough. They did a nice job. I’m proud of our guys though for the battle and the fight they put in throughout the year and all the games they’ve played here over the last few years. My hat goes off to the guys for that. We’ll learn from this. It’s going to hurt. You get this far and you don’t play as well as you want to. It hurts.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs let slip the opportunity to become the first team in history to achieve the famous three-peat in the Super Bowl era. Now, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future of the franchise.

Will Andy Reid retire after Super Bowl?

Andy Reid did not mention anything about his retirement after the Super Bowl loss, but throughout the week in New Orleans, the coach confirmed that he felt eager to return regardless of the outcome. Here was his analysis of what happened against the Eagles.

“Too many turnovers and too many penalties. Against a good football team, you just can’t do that. Vic Fangio does a nice job with that defense. They played well. They’ve got good players, a good scheme and they executed better than we did. They coached better. It starts with me. They played better.”

