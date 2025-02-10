“Poacher turned gamekeeper.” That’s the phrase making rounds among fans after Kansas City Chiefs star DeAndre Hopkins delivered a strong statement about the officiating in Super Bowl LIX. Following a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Hopkins didn’t hold back in calling out the officials for what he believed were questionable calls.

The Chiefs didn’t have their best performance of the season. Despite finishing with an impressive 17-2 record through the regular season and playoffs, Kansas City struggled to impose its dominance against Philadelphia. The Eagles’ defensive line delivered a standout performance, exposing weaknesses in Andy Reid’s squad during the game in New Orleans.

Players like Hopkins found it difficult to make an impact early on, and by the time he and his teammates found their rhythm, it was too late. After the game, the veteran wide receiver didn’t mince words when discussing how officiating influenced the flow of the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I saw a lot of things on the film,” Hopkins told reporters. “Maybe some of you will disagree, but there were a lot of soft calls. Aren’t you going to report that? Are you going to talk about the real snow?”

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Hopkins’ special tribute before the Super Bowl

Despite expressing his disappointment in the postgame press conference, Hopkins had his family on his mind just before kickoff. In a gesture that didn’t go unnoticed, he paid tribute to his late father, who passed away last year, with a heartfelt tribute.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce makes final admission after tough Super Bowl loss vs Eagles

Hopkins had been waiting for the right moment to honor his father, and the Super Bowl provided that opportunity. While his first appearance in the big game didn’t go as planned, the experience was still unforgettable. However, what caught fans’ attention was how he arrived at the stadium, wearing a long mink coat that once belonged to his father.

Advertisement

Before the game, Hopkins had mentioned that he was saving the jacket for a special occasion, possibly his wedding or the Super Bowl. The latter came first, and he made sure to honor his father in a way that felt meaningful. For sure, he would’ve been proud about Hopkins after his first Super Bowl game.

Hopkins’ message to Chiefs fans after the loss

Following his postgame comments to the media, Hopkins took to social media to share a message with Chiefs fans and the organization. “Forever grateful to be part of the Chiefs organization. Didn’t complete the mission or play my best game, but that’s life,” Hopkins wrote on X.

Advertisement