Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady reveals his all-time starting five, leaving out Jordan and Curry

Houston Rockets legend Tracy McGrady, a seven-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer, recently sparked debate when he revealed his all-time starting five during an interview with Ice Sports. His lineup featured LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, himself, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal. However, the bold choices were defined not only by who he included but also by the legendary names he left out: Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry.

“I got (LeBron James) at the point guard,” McGrady said. “I got Kobe (Bryant) at the two guard. Of course, I’m gonna be at the three. I got Tim Duncan at the four and I got (Shaquille O’Neal) at the five. And that’s not to go against anyone. That’s just my five.”

McGrady’s picks, shaped by his personal experiences and respect for versatility and dominance, offer a fresh take on basketball greatness. His selections reflect not only his appreciation for certain playing styles but also the fierce battles he endured during his illustrious career.

LeBron James as point guard

One of the most unconventional yet understandable choices was LeBron James at point guard. Traditionally listed as a small forward, James has often functioned as the primary playmaker on his teams. With career averages of 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, James’ versatility and basketball IQ make him a fitting choice for the role. Additionally, his four NBA championships and four MVP awards cement his place among the greatest players of all time. By selecting James over traditional point guards like Magic Johnson or sharpshooter Stephen Curry, McGrady emphasized playmaking ability and physical dominance.

Forward LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat takes on guard Tracy McGrady #1 of the Detroit Pistons

Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan

Perhaps the most contentious pick was Kobe Bryant at shooting guard instead of Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. McGrady’s decision likely reflects his respect for Bryant’s relentless competitive spirit and his ability to excel in clutch moments — attributes McGrady admired firsthand during their many matchups. Bryant’s five championships, 18 All-Star selections, and career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game underscore his enduring legacy.

Tim Duncan as the greatest power forward

McGrady’s nod to Tim Duncan at power forward was unsurprising. Duncan, a five-time champion and two-time MVP, is widely regarded as the best power forward in league history. His career averages of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game exemplify his consistent dominance and defensive prowess. Unlike more flamboyant stars, Duncan’s quiet leadership and adaptability made him an invaluable part of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty.

Shaquille O’Neal’s dominance at center

No debate about dominant big men is complete without mentioning Shaquille O’Neal. The four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star revolutionized the center position with his physical dominance and scoring ability. O’Neal ended his career averaging 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. His unstoppable presence in the paint made him a nightmare matchup for any opponent.

Omissions: Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry

The glaring exclusions of Jordan and Curry naturally raised eyebrows. Jordan’s six titles, five MVPs, and reputation as arguably the greatest player ever make him a staple in most all-time lineups. However, McGrady’s preference for Bryant likely stems from their shared era and frequent battles on the court.

Similarly, McGrady’s exclusion of Stephen Curry, a four-time champion and the greatest shooter in NBA history, is notable. Curry’s ability to revolutionize the game with his perimeter shooting is unmatched. Yet McGrady opted for James’ versatility at point guard instead.