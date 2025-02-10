The wait is over—the NHL’s Four Nations Face-Off is set to begin in just a few days, and every country is ready to take the stage. Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan faced a significant but exciting challenge: crafting the best possible lines from a star-studded roster. As the Americans stepped onto the ice, brothers Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk received some disappointing news.

On Monday morning and noon, all four participating sides took to the ice for their first team practices, and fans and media learned how each lineup will be looking during opening night of the international contest.

Naturally, the most buzz surrounded Team Canada and Team USA’s lineups, as both North American teams had enough stars to fill every line. Both countries are expected to come out on top, and fans are already anticipating a potential Championship Game showdown between them. However, Finland and Sweden are not to be underestimated, as both teams are capable of knocking out the host nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Stars and Stripes will face their first test against Finland on February 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal. While Sullivan is far from experiencing success with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2024-25 NHL season, the experienced head coach hopes to guide Team USA to silverware during the mid-season tourney. Ahead of the opening game, Sullivan revealed a critical call involving star brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers walks to the dressing room prior to their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on December 12, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Advertisement

The Tkachuk brothers won’t share the ice—at least not during the debut against Finland—as Matthew will play right wing on the first line, while Brady will be on the left wing of Team USA’s third line.

Advertisement

see also Team Canada HC Jon Cooper makes shocking decision on Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Brad Marchand

The two wingers have often spoken about their dream of playing together, especially on a special stage like the Four Nations Face-Off. However, it seems Sullivan made a strategic decision, and the brothers won’t get to fulfill their long-standing wish.

Advertisement

Special teams opportunity

While the Tkachuk brothers won’t play on the same line in 5-on-5 hockey, it remains to be seen whether they could be paired together on special teams. Since Team USA doesn’t debut until Thursday night, they have an extra day of preparation, and Sullivan chose not to focus on odd-man situations during the team’s opening scrimmage.

On Tuesday, the team will showcase its special teams setups, and perhaps Brady and Matthew will get the chance to play together on the power play, penalty kill, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers celebrates after Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup.

Rivals to teammates

Brady and Matthew last faced each other on Saturday night as the Florida Panthers dismantled the Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-1 in Sunrise. In an action-packed matchup, both Tkachuk brothers opened the scoring for their teams, but it was Matthew who had the last laugh as he capped off a three-point outing and secured the win over his younger brother.

Advertisement

However, the animosity quickly shifted as both brothers were eager to be a part of the same team ahead of the Four Nations Face-Off.

Advertisement

see also The most legendary rivalries that shaped NHL history: Intense battles and iconic moments

“We’re really jacked up for it,” Matthew Tkachuk admitted postgame about playing with Brady in Team USA. “We were lucky [to play together] at the All-Star Game, but that’s not real. Other than that, we’ve never played together. Everybody [on our family] is very excited to see us together on the same ice, on the same team.”

Advertisement

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers and Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators pose during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena on February 03, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

Team USA lineup vs Finland

Forwards

Kyle Connor-Jack Eichel-Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel-Auston Matthews-Jack Hughes

Brady Tkachuk-J.T. Miller-Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson-Vincent Trocheck-Dylan Larkin

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin-Adam Fox

Zach Werenski-Charlie McAvoy

Noah Hanifin-Brock Faber

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman