Patrick Mahomes could not maintain his excellent level in Super Bowl 2025 and the Kansas City Chiefs lost 22-40 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the final of the 2024 NFL season. After the game, the superstar of Andy Reid’s team dedicated a few words to his teammate Travis Kelce amid rumors of his retirement.

It’s possible that Super Bowl 2025 will be the last game in tight end Kelce‘s storied long after 12 seasons with the Chiefs. Even Coach Reid has gone so far as to say that the 35-year-old veteran would make a great coach if he wanted to get into the business of leading teams after he retires.

Kelce is one of the key players of the Kansas City dynasty, having won three Super Bowls alongside Mahomes and Reid in a winning combination for the Missouri franchise. However, his illustrious career comes with a cloak of uncertainty for his future. “Travis Kelce has not decided if he wants to play through the 2025 season,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported hours before the game against the Eagles. Mahomes, knowing the context, did not dodge the topic.

Mahomes’ message on the possible retirement of Travis Kelce

“I know he still has love for the game. He’ll get time to spend with his family and make that decision on his own. He’ll be welcomed back here with open arms,” Mahomes clearly said about Travis Kelce’s potential retirement, according to Chiefs insider Charles Goldman. The Chiefs star doesn’t know what his teammate will do, but hopes he’ll be back on the field next season.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs warm up during a practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX

“I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own, man. He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. He’s done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Mahomes sentenced.

When will Kelce decide his future as a professional?

It’s still too early to tell when Kelce will decide his future with the Chiefs, but it’s certain that, as Mahomes says, the 35-year-old tight end is giving serious thought and has no confirmed answer at this point. Kelce spoke to the press giving a strong admission after the loss to the Eagles, but avoided talking about his possible retirement.

Kelce’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

In Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce had a quiet performance with four receptions for 39 yards and no touchdowns. During the regular season, however, the Chiefs veteran proved his importance to the team with 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns. Only he knows if he will continue to play next season.