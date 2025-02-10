One of, if not the biggest storyline heading into Super Bowl LIX had to do with the Kansas City Chiefs‘ possibility of becoming the first team in NFL history to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy three times in a row. The Philadelphia Eagles, however, prevented Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes from doing just that with a commanding, 40-22 win in New Orleans.

The blowout loss makes many wonder whether the three-peat talk ahead of the game ended up affecting the Chiefs, with Mahomes looking like a shell of himself against an Eagles defense that haunted him all the night.

Reid believes it had nothing to do with the result, though. Speaking to reporters after Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs head coach denied that the possibility of winning a third consecutive ring put more pressure on his side, making it clear that it wasn’t a distraction.

“Listen, I don’t think so,” Reid said, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “It’s best against best. So, I think we were more focused on that than three-peats and all that stuff. That wasn’t the issue.”

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

How many times has Andy Reid lost in a Super Bowl with the Chiefs?

Reid had already lost in Super Bowl LV with Mahomes and the Chiefs, who were beaten by Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL season. Therefore, the 66-year-old suggested that the latest loss to the Eagles hurts just as much as any other Super Bowl defeat.

“Listen, they all hurt,” Reid said. “You get this far — you battled your tail off to get this far. Very, very hard to do. And, you know, we spend a lot of time doing this. It’s not a hobby, right? So, we’re in it the whole way. And spend a lot of hours doing it as players, as coaches. So, it’s going to hurt.“

How many Super Bowl losses has Andy Reid suffered as head coach?

Before losing in the Super Bowl two times at the helm of the Chiefs with Mahomes as his quarterback, Reid also lost in the big game as head coach of the Eagles. On February 6, 2005, his team fell 24-21 to Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

And even though the Super Bowl LIX loss meant his Chiefs fell just one win short of achieving an unprecedented three-peat in NFL history, Reid feels that all the Super Bowl losses carry the same weight: “They all hurt when you get to this level and these things happen — three-peat aside or any of that stuff. You get this far and you don’t play as well as you want to, it hurts.”

