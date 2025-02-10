NFL News: Five Eagles veterans now boast two Super Bowl rings after beating the Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles have finally won another Super Bowl, and the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs was particularly special for five players who were still on the roster as holdovers from their first championship run in 2017. Now, they each have two rings, and some of them could continue playing for at least another season.

Among the veterans with two Super Bowl rings is kicker Jake Elliott, who has spent more than eight seasons with the Eagles after joining the team in 2017. He played a crucial role in their first title run, scoring 11 points in that game—his highest Super Bowl total at the time. However, he surpassed that mark against the Chiefs, finishing with 16 points.

Another key veteran in the trenches for both Super Bowl victories is Lane Johnson. The longtime tackle started 15 games this NFL season, marking his 12th year with the Eagles since being drafted in 2013. Johnson has appeared in 15 postseason games with the franchise since his rookie season.

The roster adjustments over the past eight years have paid off for Philadelphia, and the continued presence of veteran players suggests they remain valuable to the team’s long-term plans—especially given their extensive postseason experience.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Darius Slay Jr. #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and his family after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Five Eagles Veterans with Two Rings

In addition to Elliott and Johnson, three other Eagles players now own a second Super Bowl ring. Two of them are set to become free agents after the 2024 season, Graham and Uzomah, leaving their futures with the franchise uncertain in the coming weeks.

Jake Elliott (Kicker, 8 seasons)

Lane Johnson (Tackle, 12 seasons)

Darius Slay (Cornerback, 12 seasons)

C.J. Uzomah (Tight End, 10 seasons)

Brandon Graham (Defensive End, 15 seasons)

The eldest of the group is Brandon Graham, 36, who returned from an elbow injury in time to face the Chiefs. He recorded one tackle in the Super Bowl and played a key role in applying pressure on Kansas City’s offensive line. His most recent salary was $8.1 million.