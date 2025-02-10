One of the most intriguing free agents in MLB this offseason has been Alex Bregman. The former Houston Astros star is searching for his next destination, and several teams have reportedly inquired about him. However, one of the franchises linked to him, the Chicago Cubs, has now made a bold statement regarding his potential arrival.

Amid swirling speculation about his future, the Cubs were heavily rumored to be among the teams interested in Bregman. Chicago has yet to make a major acquisition to bolster its roster for the upcoming season, leading to speculation about a possible move for the All-Star third baseman. However, with plenty of time left in the offseason, the Cubs appear to be exploring other options.

According to USA Today, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer addressed the possibility of Bregman joining the team in 2025. “Unclear. I think you always look for opportunities, but right now, we’re going to focus on the guys we have in camp. That’s the plan,” Hoyer said.

Bregman’s future in question

The latest rumors surrounding Alex Bregman have yet to gain strong traction with teams. While some reports indicate that multiple franchises have inquired about his availability, his contract expectations remain a key factor in negotiations, according to David Schoenfield of ESPN.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on September 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

“Third base is occupied by Ernie Clement, a career journeyman who had a 3.4-WAR season in 2024 at age 28—thanks, in large part, to some excellent defensive metrics at third base and shortstop,” Schoenfield noted when discussing Bregman’s potential fit with the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, Bregman’s desired contract could pose a challenge for interested teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, have been linked to him in rumors, but a deal seems unlikely given their substantial financial commitments this offseason.

The cost of signing Bregman

According to Spotrac projections, Bregman could command a four-year, $119 million contract—a significant investment but still more affordable than other marquee free agents. Schoenfield also reported that the Blue Jays have submitted a six-year offer, signaling their serious interest in acquiring the former Houston Astros star.