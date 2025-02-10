Travis Kelce, like the entire Kansas City Chiefs team, had an underwhelming performance in the 2025 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 35-year-old veteran tight end, who is involved in rumors about the future of his career, spoke to reporters after the 2024 NFL final game.

It is clear that Super Bowl 2025 could be the last game in the career of Kelce, who according to several sources is considering retirement. An NFL final with only 4 receptions for 39 yards and no touchdowns would not be the desired ending for a key player in the Chiefs’ successful run over the past few years.

Kelce, with a great 12-year career with the Chiefs behind him, was able to analyze the loss clearly. The star of the Kansas City franchise lamented not achieving the goal of winning a third consecutive NFL ring on a bad night for Andy Reid’s team.

Kelce’s admission after the Super Bowl vs Eagles

“You know, hats off to the Eagles, man. They got after us, all three phases. We couldn’t get it going offensively. I mean they just got after us on all three phases, and then on top of that, you know, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense, dropped passes. Not taking advantage of the play call and executing them is there’s a lot that goes into. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad so,” Kelce admitted to the press in the locker room.

“The most shocking thing is that we haven’t played that bad all year. Today we couldn’t find that momentum, but this team is gonna fight till the end forever. Even with the score late we’re always gonna fight. I never lose faith in,” Kelce sentenced. The Kansas City key player also told what Coach Reid’s message to the Chiefs was after the loss against the Eagles. “This one’s gonna hurt. Let it hurt and figure out how to get better because of it,” he said.

Patrick Mahomes sends clear message about Kelce’s possible retirement

While Kelce avoided discussing the future of his career, Patrick Mahomes, who has shined by his side for years, made no secret of his opinion on the subject, dedicating a few words to his veteran teammate. “I know he still has love for the game. He’ll get time to spend with his family and make that decision on his own. He’ll be welcomed back here with open arms,” he said.