Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees star Aaron Judge reveals what frustrated him about a teammate against Guardians

The New York Yankees continue their march toward the MLB World Series, securing a crucial victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Aaron Judge delivered an outstanding performance, playing a key role in the win.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Two of the Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Two of the Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

Following the New York Yankees‘ win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the MLB American League Championship Series, Aaron Judge, a key player in the matchup, spoke to the press about a moment of frustration involving a teammate.

The Yankees delivered a strong performance for their home crowd, securing a 6-3 victory that puts them closer to their first World Series appearance since 2009. With a 2-0 lead in the series, they now head to Cleveland with a chance to clinch the series at Progressive Field.

Despite the win, Judge expressed some frustration over a play involving Gleyber Torres. “He did that earlier this year when I hit, so I was pretty upset then, and I was pretty upset again,” Judge said, referring to a moment when Torres failed to tag up on a play.

Advertisement

Judge reflects on Torres’ decision

While Judge’s frustration was evident, he acknowledged the circumstances of the play: “But, like I said, you never know when it’s windy like this, with the ball going down to center field. He’s trying to get into scoring position, so I’ll let this one slide.”

Yankees players celebrating

Anthony Volpe #11, Anthony Rizzo #48, Gleyber Torres #25, Aaron Judge #99 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate their 6-3 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2024 in New York City.

Advertisement

Fortunately for Torres, the play didn’t impact the game’s outcome, as the Yankees controlled the match, highlighted by Judge’s solo home run that helped secure the win.

MLB News: Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton reveals the key to lethal performance vs Guardians

see also

MLB News: Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton reveals the key to lethal performance vs Guardians

Judge on the Yankees’ mindset

Tuesday’s victory put the Yankees in high spirits, but Judge remains focused on the challenges ahead. “Guys are excited, but we still know there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said.

Advertisement

“We’re playing against a good Cleveland team that all year they battled. They had some tough games, went through a tough series with Detroit taking it to game five and came out on the other side,” Judge added.

The Yankees and Guardians will meet again next Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. A win would bring New York one step closer to a MLB World Series appearance after a 15-year drought.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Former Mets star shares thoughts on Mark Vientos after Game 2 NLCS victory over Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Former Mets star shares thoughts on Mark Vientos after Game 2 NLCS victory over Dodgers

NCAAF News: Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm makes something clear about playing in the SEC
College Football

NCAAF News: Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm makes something clear about playing in the SEC

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to Juan Soto's Gold Glove nomination after ALCS Game 2
MLB

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to Juan Soto's Gold Glove nomination after ALCS Game 2

Inter Miami’s Noah Allen gives his take on Lionel Messi’s hat-trick for Argentina against Bolivia
Soccer

Inter Miami’s Noah Allen gives his take on Lionel Messi’s hat-trick for Argentina against Bolivia

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo