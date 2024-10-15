MLB News: Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton reveals the key to lethal performance vs Guardians

Trending topics:
The New York Yankees showcased an impressive performance against the Cleveland Guardians, with Giancarlo Stanton rising to the occasion in the MLB ALCS.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the 7th inning of Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City.
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the 7th inning of Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

As the MLB postseason nears its climax, the stage is set to determine which two teams will compete for the World Series title. In Game 1 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), the New York Yankees kicked things off with a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, led by a standout performance from Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton’s solo home run was a game-changer, helping secure the Yankees’ crucial win on Monday night. However, he wasn’t the only key contributor. Juan Soto and Carlos Rodón also delivered stellar performances, keeping the Guardians at bay.

With Game 2 of the MLB ALCS looming, Stanton spoke to the press about the formula behind his impressive performance in the series opener. His timely solo home run, paired with solid contributions from his teammates, has given the Yankees early momentum in the series.

Just hyperfocus. I understand how important each pitch and each moment is. I understand that you’re not always going to be successful in those moments, but anything I can do, any bit of information or video, or swings, anything I can do to be in my best spot during this moment,” Stanton said.

Giancarlo Stanton congratulated

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Alex Verdugo #24 after scoring on a wild pitch during the 3rd inning of Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City.

Stanton’s Game 1 stats

Yankees fans have every reason to be excited about Stanton’s form. In Monday’s game, Stanton went to bat four times, recording 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, and 1 RBI. His contributions were crucial to the Yankees’ victory, along with support from Soto’s solo home run and runs from Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge.

Stanton’s performance underscores his growing importance in Aaron Boone’s game plan as the Yankees look to secure their place in the World Series, potentially facing either the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets.

Rodón dominates the Guardians

While Stanton impressed at the plate, Carlos Rodón was equally impactful on the mound. Rodón delivered a dominant pitching performance, throwing six innings, allowing just one earned run, and striking out nine batters. His efforts stifled the Guardians‘ offense, giving New York the upper hand.

As the Yankees and Guardians prepare for Game 2 on Tuesday, New York holds the advantage. A win would put the series within striking distance for the Yankees, potentially shortening it to just five games as they eye a spot in the World Series.

