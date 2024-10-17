Trending topics:
MLB NLCS: New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor comments on lack of offense in Game 3 against LA Dodgers

The New York Mets were held to just four hits in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 8-0 and took a 2-1 series lead.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts after striking out in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
By Kelvin Loyola

For the New York Mets, it was always going to be an uphill battle against the Los Los Angeles Dodgers, and despite bouncing back in Game 2, it was more of the same in Game 3.

Pundits in New York have called for Carlos Mendoza to make lineup changes to prevent another bad outing. One player the club needs to get things going is Francisco Lindor, who went 0-for-4 in Game 3.

The Mets’ shortstop spoke after the game to the press and admitted that “When we have people on base, we need to execute,” something the Mets have struggled with all series long, not taking advantage of the few chances the Dodgers have given them.

Francisco Lindor on New York Mets’ Batting Struggles

Francisco Lindor spoke to the media and stated, “(The Dodgers) executed their pitches. We had people on base, and we didn’t (add runs). I didn’t execute; that’s what it comes down to. We have to execute when we have people in scoring positions.”

For Game 4, the Mets will need a huge outing from Jose Quintana, who will take the mound against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Quintana will have to stop the home run bleeding, as the Mets have given up 12 homers in the last 10 matches.

A defeat to the Dodgers at home could spell doom for the Mets; tying the series could give the club a fighting chance in Los Angeles. Carlos Mendoza plans not to make changes, considering he wants to stick with the players who got him this far.

Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

