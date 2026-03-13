The last three options of CONMEBOL and UEFA to define the future of the Finalissima

The Finalissima is currently uncertain, and it remains unclear whether the match will take place as planned. CONMEBOL and UEFA are evaluating three final options to determine their future, according to Cadena Ser. Those possibilities include turning the match into a two-legged tie, selecting a neutral venue, or canceling the game entirely.

In general terms, and based on the positions of UEFA and CONMEBOL, the preferred option would be a home-and-away format. One match would be played in Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, as proposed by UEFA, and the other in Argentina in Buenos Aires at the Estadio Monumental, as suggested by CONMEBOL.

However, that option appears to be the least viable because of scheduling and availability issues. There is only one FIFA international window remaining before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is when the Finalissima was originally expected to be played. Reaching an agreement on a neutral venue has also proven difficult due to ongoing disagreements.

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When will the decision be known?

According to Gaston Edul, UEFA and CONMEBOL have postponed the decision regarding the venue for the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina until March 14.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

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Stadiums that could host the match

see also Finalissima reportedly could decide its venue after crucial meeting between UEFA, Conmebol and Qatari government

The Stadio Olimpico, Wembley Stadium, and Estadio da Luz are currently in contention. The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid has been ruled out after UEFA initially proposed it without consulting CONMEBOL or the Argentine Football Association. The Monumental Stadium of River Plate is also out of consideration because the venue is already booked during those dates.

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Spain alternative if the Finalissima does not happen

Spain are considering friendly matches in case the Finalissima does not take place. According to reports from Marca, the Royal Spanish Football Federation is working to arrange a friendly against Serbia on Spanish soil if no resolution for the Finalissima is reached.

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Serbia emerged as the primary alternative because their schedule was disrupted by the cancellation of the Qatar Football Festival 2026 in Doha. Managed by Veljko Paunovic, the Serbian squad was originally set to face the Qatar national team on March 26 and the Saudi Arabia national team four days later.

Marca also notes that a match between Spain and Serbia could still take place even if the Finalissima proceeds, since Spain’s previously scheduled friendly against Egypt on March 30 has been canceled.

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