Philadelphia Phillies adjust roster ahead of NY Yankees Spring Training game

The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing their roster ahead of a spring training matchup against the New York Yankees on Saturday. The team is making strategic adjustments as it prepares for the 2026 season, following a strong 2025 campaign.

Pitching and infield depth are the focus of the moves. RHP Alan Rangel was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, while infielder Keaton Anthony was reassigned to minor league camp, according to the team’s official announcement on X.

The roster tweaks come as Phillies fans anticipate the contributions of key players like Kyle Schwarber and top pitching prospect Andrew Painter. Schwarber, re-signed this offseason despite interest from other teams, bolsters the Phillies’ lineup, while Painter is off to a solid spring with a 3.52 ERA and five strikeouts through three starts.

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Phillies spring standouts

Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham praised Painter’s balance of preparation and competition. Cotham noted, per MLB.com, “He’s done a really nice job of balancing the work and the competition, which to me is No. 1 for a starter. You’ve got to be pushing the envelope a little bit. You’ve got to be practicing and working on things.”

Andrew Painter #76 of the Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

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Looking ahead

see also NY Yankees finalize spring decisions, reassign four pitchers to minors before Opening Day

The Phillies aim to build on their 96-66 record from 2025 and contend for another National League East title. Fans will have an early chance to see how the roster shapes up during Saturday’s spring training game against the Yankees at 1:05 ET, as Philadelphia continues to prepare for Opening Day.

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