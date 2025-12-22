Trending topics:
MLB

Phillies poach big-time talent who played for the Braves as part of their new idea of success going forward

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to get relevancy in the MLB with new moves. As a part of that, they poached new talent from a former Atlanta Braves player.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies are as busy as an MLB team can be. They are bringing new faces, trading, and now, they are looking to poach talent from elsewhere. More specifically, a former Atlanta Braves young man who might be poised for success as the team is looking for a more young-filled approach too.

The Phillies will trust prospect Justin Crawford as an outfielder and are rumored to call up young starter Andrew Painter sooner rather than later. Hence, it’s not that surprising to see that they added infielder prospect Christian Cairo.

Per Steve Potter, Phillies analyst. “Free agent infielder Christian Cairo has signed a minor league contract with the Phillies for the 2026 season. The now 24 year old was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the 4th round of the 2019.” Cairo was let go by the Braves.

Advertisement

Is Cairo a good prospect?

Cairo reached Triple-A in the 2024 season. Apparently, the Braves let him go because “in order to keep him, Atlanta would have had to carry Cairo on the active roster. They clearly weren’t willing to do so and let him go.” While that could raise some concern, it seems like the Phillies are willing to bet that he’ll be ready sooner rather than later.

Christian Cairo #70 is headed to Philadelphia

Christian Cairo #70 is headed to Philadelphia

Advertisement

Cairo’s best skills are his elite defense, speed and has been catalogued as a slick defender. However, his batting skills are not as good as desired. If he is able to improve on his batting, he can be a very good player, as he is a great base stealer thanks to his incredible speed.

Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff

see also

Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff

Who are the Phillies’ best prospects?

As mentioned before, Painter and Crawford are the best prospects for the Phillies. Added to them and now Cairo, shortstop Aidan Miller is alredy a triple A prospect. Also, first base Keaton Anthony could become a great piece of depth for the team.

Advertisement

Survey

Will Cairo debut in the majors in with the Phillies?

already voted 0 people

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff
MLB

Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff

Bryce Harper’s new star teammate makes major admission ahead of Phillies’ 2026 MLB season
MLB

Bryce Harper’s new star teammate makes major admission ahead of Phillies’ 2026 MLB season

Dave Dombrowski reveals key piece of Phillies’ 2026 bullpen strategy with Jhoan Duran
MLB

Dave Dombrowski reveals key piece of Phillies’ 2026 bullpen strategy with Jhoan Duran

What happens if 49ers lose today against Colts on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 16?
NFL

What happens if 49ers lose today against Colts on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 16?

Better Collective Logo