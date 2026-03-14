Sidney Crosby suffered a lower-body injury in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics. As a result, days after the tournament, the Pittsburgh Penguins placed their star on injured reserve.

The estimated recovery time was one month, and that deadline is about to be reached. Crosby has already returned to skating sessions with his teammates, but head coach Dan Muse and general manager Kyle Dubas have been very cautious about when the player’s long-awaited return could take place.

The Pens have lost ground in the race to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs, so they need the legend back soon to have a chance of staying in the fight in the Eastern Conference.

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Is Sidney Crosby playing today for Penguins vs Utah?

No. Sidney Crosby is not expected to play today for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Mammoth. Although the star traveled with the team for the long road trip to Vegas, Utah, Colorado and Carolina, he is still not fully recovered.

When will Sidney Crosby return to play with Penguins?

Although there is no exact date for Sidney Crosby’s return, it appears the Penguins want to give him the rest of the road trip to recover. Because of that, a possible comeback day would be March 21 against the Winnipeg Jets in Pittsburgh.

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Can the Penguins make the playoffs?

Yes. The Penguins can make the playoffs, but the situation has become more complicated. They still control their destiny as the second-place team in the Metropolitan Division with 76 points, but they have already been caught by the Islanders. Additionally, in the race for a Wild Card spot, they would not have much margin either.