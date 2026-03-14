Albert Pujols warns Team USA about Juan Soto, Guerrero Jr. after DR win vs Korea in WBC

The Dominican Republic continued its dominant run in the World Baseball Classic, delivering another emphatic performance that kept the tournament’s powerhouse lineup firmly in the spotlight.

Manager Albert Pujols watched his club overwhelm Korea in a 10–0 quarterfinal victory, a game that highlighted the athleticism and instincts of stars like Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Even without a barrage of home runs, the Dominican lineup constantly pressured the defense through aggressive baserunning and timely hitting.

After the game, Pujols emphasized how that approach could create problems for any opponent — including Team USA in the later stages of the tournament. “Speaking about Vladimir Guerrero and Juan Soto, maybe they are not the fastest runners, but they were aggressive on the bases,” Pujols said, according to MLB.com.

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He also added, “When you have this kind of team that can damage you not only with the bat, but the way they play so aggressively, they know about the importance of this tournament for themselves, for the country, for our homeland.”

Juan Soto #22 celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of Team Dominican Republic. Rich Storry/Getty Images

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How did Guerrero Jr. spark the Dominican Republic offense?

The tone of the game was set early when Guerrero reached base with a walk in the second inning against former teammate Hyun Jin Ryu. Moments later, Junior Caminero drove a double into the left-field corner, giving Guerrero the opportunity to test Korea’s defense.

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Racing around the bases, Guerrero approached home as the throw arrived ahead of him. Instead of sliding conventionally, the star first baseman launched into the air and stretched toward the inside of the plate, narrowly avoiding the tag to score the Dominican Republic’s first run.

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Why doesPujols believe the lineup can trouble Team USA?

Pujols pointed out that the Dominican lineup’s value goes beyond raw power. With hitters such as Fernando Tatis Jr., Julio Rodriguez, Soto, and Guerrero capable of turning any play into a scoring opportunity, the team has created pressure on opposing defenses throughout the tournament.

SurveyCan the Dominican Republic defeat Team USA if they meet in the World Baseball Classic? Can the Dominican Republic defeat Team USA if they meet in the World Baseball Classic? already voted 0 people

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With the Dominican Republic advancing deeper into the tournament, performances like this reinforce why the team remains one of the most dangerous contenders. If their mix of power and aggressive baserunning continues, the path to the World Baseball Classic title could eventually run through Pujols’ squad.