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Ravens HC Jesse Minter makes promise to Trey Hendrickson as pass-rusher joins Baltimore

New Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter sent an optimistic message to newly-arrived defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

By Bruno Milano

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New Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter
© Rob Carr/Getty ImagesNew Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter

The Baltimore Ravens have a new defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter, and as the team landed a heavy hitter in Trey Hendrickson, the coach is already making promises to his new star.

Minter’s promise to Hendrickson is this, “you want to get to the point where you can create as many one-on-one matchups for people as possible. Being creative in how we operate, how we set our fronts, and we’ll try to do as as many things as possible to create opportunities for Trey to wreck the game.”

Minter said of Hendrickson, “There’s a lot of different things that he can do for the defense. He’s going to draw attention, so sometimes you have guys that draw attention and then other guys have the opportunity to make plays.

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Minter is a defensive genius

The word “genius” is thrown a lot these days in the NFL. However, in the case of Minter, it is a very accurate description of what he is. Minter defines what a defensive mastermind is. He is a student of the game, with a very creative defensive scheme, and he is able to get the best out of his players.

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In that regard, he is very similar to Mike Macdonald. Conversely, that’s why he is a massive upgrade on former defensive coordinator Zach Orr. Minter will give this defense a whole new look.

After the failed Maxx Crosby failed trade and signing of Trey Hendrickson, Ravens forced to release Lamar Jackson backup Cooper Rush

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After the failed Maxx Crosby failed trade and signing of Trey Hendrickson, Ravens forced to release Lamar Jackson backup Cooper Rush

Ravens have high expectations for both Minter and Hendrickson

If Minter fulfills his promise to Hendrickson, this will be an incredibly difficult defense to overcome. Baltimore regretted letting Mike Macdonald go, and now he is a Super Bowl champion head coach. Minter is very close in age, schemes, and mentality to Macdonald. Now, the task is to be as good of a head coach.

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On the other side, Hendrickson was the responsible for the Ravens to back out from the Maxx Crosby deal. Hence, he now needs to prove Baltimore made the right decision by trusting him instead of making the Crosby deal. Otherwise, the Ravens will be the laughing stock of the league.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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