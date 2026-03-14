Josh Johnson is Burrow’s new backup in Bengals: How many NFL teams has the QB played for?

Joe Burrow will have a new teammate in his QB room ahead of next NFL season, none other than Josh Johnson. The news was revealed by insider Adam Schefter via X, who confirmed the veteran’s arrival with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That said, Zac Taylor’s team becomes just another stop in Johnson’s long career in the league. How many teams has the signal-caller played for since his arrival in the NFL back in 2008?

Selected with the 160th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2008 Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback will make his third stint with the Bengals (one of them on the practice squad), having played for a total of 14 teams.

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It’s also worth noting that he had stints in the XFL, where he was recognized in 2020 as the league’s passer rating leader. Experience is certainly something Josh Johnson has in abundance.

Quarterback Josh Johnson #11.

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The complete list of his professional career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008-2011)

(2008-2011) San Francisco 49ers (2012)

(2012) Sacramento Mountain Lions (2012)

Cleveland Browns (2012)

(2012) Cincinnati Bengals (2013)

(2013) San Francisco 49ers (2014)

Cincinnati Bengals (2015)

New York Jets (2015)

(2015) Indianapolis Colts (2015)

(2015) Buffalo Bills (2015)

(2015) Baltimore Ravens (2016)

(2016) New York Giants (2016)

(2016) Houston Texans (2017)

(2017) Oakland Raiders (2018)

(2018) San Diego Fleet (2018)

Washington Redskins (2018)

(2018) Detroit Lions (2019)

(2019) Los Angeles Wildcats (2020)

San Francisco 49ers (2020)

New York Jets (2021)

Baltimore Ravens (2021)

Denver Broncos (2022)

(2022) San Francisco 49ers (2022)

Baltimore Ravens (2023)

Washington Commanders (2025)

Cincinnati Bengals (2026)

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see also Not Ravens: Joe Flacco reveals where he’d like to be if he doesn’t land a QB1 job ahead of 2026 NFL season

Bengals’ QB room for the 2026 season

Heading into the 2026 season, the Cincinnati Bengals have reshaped their quarterback room to provide better insurance for Joe Burrow, who is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2025.

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With veteran Joe Flacco now a free agent, the team officially signed journeyman Josh Johnson to a one-year deal. He will compete with Sean Clifford, who remains under contract through 2026 after joining from the Packers, to secure the primary backup role behind Burrow.