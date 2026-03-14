Auston Matthews’ agent Judd Moldaver slams Gudas suspension, questions NHL player safety

The Toronto Maple Leafs have suffered a major blow as captain Auston Matthews is out for the season following a knee-to-knee hit from Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks.

The NHL Department of Player Safety issued a five-game suspension to Gudas, which drew sharp criticism from Matthews’ agent, Judd Moldaver. Speaking with Elliotte Friedman, Moldaver called the ruling “laughable” and questioned the disciplinary process.

“In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am disappointed and shocked the league would allow such a ruling. A phone hearing and five games is laughable and preposterous,” Moldaver said.

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He also added, “This decision results in a further loss of confidence in the disciplinary process for all players. Players and fans deserve better. The Player Safety Department should be suspended.”

Brenden Dillon #5 of the Devils attempts stop Auston Matthews #34 of the Maple Leafs . Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

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Matthews’ injury details

Toronto later confirmed that Matthews suffered a Grade 3 medial collateral ligament (MCL) tear along with a left quad contusion. The injury will keep him out for the remainder of the 2025–26 season, leaving the Maple Leafs without their top center for the final 16 games.

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see also Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube slams ‘dirty play’ after Auston Matthews injured on Gudas hit

Maple Leafs’ impact and disciplinary perception

Moldaver warned that the ruling could erode player confidence in the NHL’s disciplinary system. The Maple Leafs, already outside playoff contention, now face an even tougher finish to their season without Matthews’ presence.

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