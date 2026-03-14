Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can’t choose between winning WBC with Team DR or World Series with Blue Jays

For a professional baseball player, the debate often revolves around winning with your club or your national team. However, for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., star of the Toronto Blue Jays and a leading figure for Team Dominican Republic, winning the World Series or the WBC are two completely different things.

“I’m not going to say World Series or World Baseball Classic, but to me it’s, it’s different,” the 5-time All Star stated when asked to choose winning the World Baseball Classic with DR or the World Series with Blue Jays.

In the words of the experienced player, a hint of emotion was evident when he spoke about representing his nation in such an important tournament. While he didn’t confirm a preference, it’s clear that the feelings of playing for your country are not the same as playing for your club.

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Next Sunday, March 15, the team led by Rodney Linares will face the United States for a spot in the championship game, after defeating South Korea in the quarterfinals.

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Guerrero Jr.’s impact on Team DR

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a cornerstone of the Dominican Republic’s dominant 2026 WBC run, providing both veteran leadership and explosive power in the heart of the lineup.

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see also Albert Pujols warns Team USA about Juan Soto, Guerrero Jr. after DR win vs Korea in WBC

Vladdy set the tone early in pool play, delivering a towering two-run home run against the Netherlands and a crucial RBI double to help secure the mercy-rule victory over South Korea in the quarterfinals.

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Beyond his offensive production—highlighted by 6 RBIs in the opening games—his defensive reliability at first base and high-energy presence have been vital for a star-studded squad aiming to reclaim the global title.

Chasing the World Series

After a historic 2025 postseason run that saw the Toronto Blue Jays fall just one win short of a title, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters the 2026 season as the undisputed face of the franchise.

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Fresh off a monumental 14-year, $500 million contract extension and an MVP performance in the ALCS, Vladdy is looking to finish the job without his longtime partner Bo Bichette, who departed in free agency.

To bolster the roster, the front office has surrounded Guerrero with high-impact reinforcements, including Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto at third base and ace Dylan Cease to lead a rotation that now features breakout youngster Trey Yesavage.