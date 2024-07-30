The competition between the Dodgers and Yankees reaches a new phase in the bidding for a quality player before the MLB trade deadline.

The rivalry between the Dodgers and Yankees is one of the oldest and most exciting in baseball. Now, both teams face each other in a battle for the same goal: to add a high-end pitcher to their roster. The winner of this bid will not only get an ace in the rotation but could also deal a psychological blow to his opponent.

According to recent reports, both the Dodgers and Yankees have been in advanced talks with the Tigers to secure the services of a right-handed pitcher. Both franchises are looking to bolster their pitching rotations heading into the final stretch of the season and the postseason.

Aaron Judge‘s latest statement is almost a demand for his Yankees team to bolster themselves with high-end players before the trade deadline to stay in the MLB championship race.

Who is the pitcher the Dodgers and Yankees want?

Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty is the most coveted player in the last few hours by the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees before the trade deadline. However, it is not ruled out that other teams, such as the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros, could enter the last-minute bidding and change the landscape of the negotiation.

Starter Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 24, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

A duel of giants between the Dodgers and the Yankees

For the Dodgers, Flaherty would represent a luxury reinforcement for a rotation that has suffered several losses due to injuries. The right-hander could be a key player in the rotation and bring the experience needed to compete in October. For their part, the Yankees are looking for a pitcher who will provide them with stability on the mound and who can lead their pitching staff.

What will the teams offer in exchange for Flaherty?

The Tigers, aware of Flaherty’s value, will be looking to get a good compensation for their pitcher. Both teams are expected to field attractive packages that include a mix of high-level prospects and major-league players.

A red-hot pitching market in MLB

The pitching market has become extremely competitive in recent days and with several teams looking to bolster their rotations, prices have risen considerably. Baseball fans will be watching for any news about this exciting battle between the Dodgers and the Yankees.