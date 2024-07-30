MLB’s trade deadline is approaching and the pressure is mounting for teams looking for the final adjustments to their rosters ahead of October’s World Series. Aaron Judge expects the New York Yankees to make a couple more moves to strengthen the team.

The arrival of Jazz Chisholm Jr. is already an important move. Chisholm is a talented middle infielder/outfielder who remains under team control for two more seasons after 2024.

After the thrilling 14-4 win against the team with the best current record in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies, Judge made it clear that he sees other teams strengthening with the deadline approaching, and the star player hopes to see his Yankees do the same.

What does Aaron Judge propose to the Yankees to strengthen the team?

According to Max Goodman’s report on NJ.com. Aaron Judge referred to the MLB trade deadline. “Other teams are making moves, so hopefully we’ll start doing that as well. We’ll see,” Judge said with a smile.

While the Yankees have already made a big trade by acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the struggling Miami Marlins, New York can’t rest on its laurels. With their direct rivals gearing up for the final stretch and the Yankees not playing their best baseball in the last month, Aaron Judge knows that adding another impact player could be key to his World Series aspirations.

More moves for the Yankees before the deadline?

Aaron Judge is right that the Yankees might need to make a few more moves to bolster other areas of the roster. Their bullpen, in particular, has been pretty shaky over the past month. They are still looking for one of the most coveted relievers on the market, Tanner Scott.

Their starting pitching staff hasn’t been performing at their best lately, either. The Yankees are trying to remedy that in trade talks for some starting pitchers, most notably Jack Flaherty.