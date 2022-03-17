Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Freddie Freeman, the team is expected to continue making some moves. Find out their next priority right here.

The rich get richer. The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to gather the most talent around Major League Baseball by signing Freddie Freeman. Undoubtedly, they now have the most explosive offense in all of The Big Show.

Freeman was expected to be an Atlanta Brave for life. But following their World Series win, both parties seemingly grew apart. Now, he's heading back home to play for the biggest powerhouse in the National League.

Needless to say, Freeman's new teammates are ecstatic about his arrival, with Max Muncy raving about how his left-handed bat can do wonders for a team that was already an offensive juggernaut.

MLB News: Max Muncy Says Freddie Freeman Will Be 'Incredible' For The Dodgers

“I think he would be pretty incredible in this lineup,” Muncy told MLB.com. “He’s one of the best hitters in the game, there’s no doubt. Any team would be happy to have him, especially us. He would fit in this lineup really well, and we would be extremely dangerous, that’s for sure.”

The Dodgers Still Want To Bolster Their Rotation

But all teams need pitching to thrive, and the Dodgers aren't the exception to that rule. The Dodgers' rotation has taken a bit of a hit as of late, which is why they're expected to be quite aggressive in trade talks:

(Transcript via Juan Toribio of MLB.com)

"The Dodgers, of course, will continue to wait for Freeman’s decision, but they still have other holes to address, primarily in the starting rotation.

Despite signing Andrew Heaney and agreeing to terms with Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers have some work to do in a rotation that will be headlined by Walker Buehler and Julio Urías on Opening Day. But with most of the top starting pitchers already off the board, the Dodgers are more likely to address the rotation via trade."

On top of that, there's still the elephant in the room with Trevor Bauer. For some, he should never suit up and play again, yet the Dodgers have yet to address that situation. Whatever is the case, expect him to be suspended for a big chunk of the season.