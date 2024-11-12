Panthers News: QB Bryce Young gets a key teammate back ahead of the Bye Week

The Carolina Panthers, currently in the midst of a recovery process in the NFL, announced the return of a key teammate for Bryce Young, with the Bye Week ahead.

Following their resounding victory last weekend in Munich against the New York Giants, the Carolina Panthers gained some breathing room in their effort to turn around a disappointing season. Bryce Young, a key factor in the win, heads into the Bye Week with the news of a crucial offensive player’s recovery.

With a record of three wins and seven losses, Dave Canales’ squad is in desperate need of more victories to get their season back on track. While they have a week off next weekend, the Panthers will face no less than the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.

The good news for the Panthers is that they’ll have the talented tight end Adam Thielen back in the lineup, after he had been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport via his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “The #Panthers have activated WR Adam Thielen from IR, at the end of his 21-day window to practice. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury.”

Adam Thielen, wide receiver of the Carolina Panthers

The Bye Week gives the player extra time to recover, and if he returns to full health, he could play an even more prominent role in Carolina’s offense, especially after Diontae Johnson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

Can the Panthers turn things around?

Bryce Young started the season as the starting QB in Carolina, but his underwhelming performances forced Dave Canales to make a drastic decision and hand the job to the veteran Andy Dalton.

The former Cincinnati Bengals player brought a breath of fresh air to the team, even securing their first win of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the overall underperformance of the team led the coach to once again turn to the talent of Young, who this time did not disappoint.

Back-to-back victories, against the New Orleans Saints and the aforementioned win over the Giants, have sparked hope among Panthers fans that a season once thought lost could still be turned around. As long as there’s hope, the players will do everything they can to push as far as possible.

Head coach Dave Canales and Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers embrace after a win over the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What’s next for the Carolina Panthers?

Bye Week

vs Kansas City Chiefs, November 24th

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 1st

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 8th

vs Dallas Cowboys, December 15th