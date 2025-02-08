MLB Rumors: Dodgers stay open to Nolan Arenado trade as talks heat up again

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have had a dream offseason with several major acquisitions, could be on the verge of making another big move before the start of the regular MLB season. While their priority remains re-signing veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw, general manager Brandon Gomes has left the door open for further roster improvements.

With spring training fast approaching, the Dodgers have received an intriguing proposal: the St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly reopened trade talks for star third baseman Nolan Arenado. Speculation about the Dodgers’ interest in Arenado intensified after the player posted several photos on Instagram featuring the song Dodger Blue.

“We’ve obviously stayed in touch with Kersh, and I think our sentiments are out there. We know Kersh also wants to be a Dodger for life,” Gomes told MLB insider Jon Heyman. “So we’ll continue to be in contact with him.

“On the other front, you never say never, and we’ll continue to be opportunistic in looking for ways to round out the roster. But we feel very happy with what we’ve done to this point. And if spring training started tomorrow, we feel like we’d be in a very good place,” Gomes added.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws to first for an out against Noelvi Marte #16 of the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on June 28, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

What obstacles do the Dodgers face?

The primary hurdle to a potential trade for Nolan Arenado is how much of his contract the Cardinals are willing to cover. The third baseman still has $64 million remaining on his deal, and initial negotiations in early January stalled when the Cardinals refused to absorb more than $20 million of the salary.

Cardinals beat writer John Denton explained the situation, noting that “a sticking point in any Arenado deal could come down to how much of the $64 million remaining on Arenado’s contract the Cardinals are willing to absorb.” After struggling to make progress with other trade partners throughout January, the Cardinals have re-engaged with the Dodgers, as well as the Red Sox and Yankees, to discuss potential restructured deals for the star third baseman.

How would Arenado’s arrival impact the Dodgers?

Acquiring Arenado would be a statement move for the Dodgers, adding both a power-hitting presence and an elite defender to an already stacked lineup. With his Gold Glove defense and run-producing ability, Arenado would further elevate the Dodgers’ championship aspirations, solidifying them as strong contenders to repeat as World Series champions.