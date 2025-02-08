Roki Sasaki‘s signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers has sparked disappointment among San Diego Padres fans and other teams that were vying for his services. The Padres, who have had a lackluster MLB offseason, saw Sasaki as a potential game-changer. While his addition alone wouldn’t have been enough to close the gap with the Dodgers, landing him would have been a significant win for San Diego.

The Padres seemed to have certain advantages in the pursuit of Sasaki, particularly the close relationship between the young pitcher and San Diego’s Yu Darvish. However, Sasaki ultimately chose to join fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Los Angeles.

Now, all eyes are on him as he transitions to the major leagues, where he will be expected to replicate the dominance he displayed in Japan. Adjusting to MLB, however, will be an entirely new challenge, requiring Sasaki to perform at his highest level against the best hitters in the world.

What has Darvish offered Sasaki?

Yu Darvish has already expressed his willingness to support Sasaki as he embarks on this new journey. “We’ll see how the season pans out for Roki,”Darvish said through interpreter Shingo Horie, according to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Tribune.

“He may have some adversity that he needs to overcome, some hard times that he needs to overcome, and if he does reach out to me in those moments, obviously, I will give him the support that I can. I think it’s important to do that not only as a player but as a human being.” Darvish added.

What challenges will Roki Sasaki face in MLB?

Sasaki will encounter several challenges as he transitions to Major League Baseball. He must adjust to MLB’s faster-paced and more physically demanding style of play while facing hitters with greater experience and power than those he saw in Japan.

Additionally, he will have to navigate the intense media scrutiny and high expectations that come with being one of baseball’s most highly anticipated international signings. With the right support and adaptation, Sasaki has the potential to make a lasting impact in the MLB.