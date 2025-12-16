Luis Suarez reportedly makes final decision on future with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

Inter Miami and Luis Suarez have reached an agreement concerning his continuation with the team for the upcoming season. As reported by Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald, the player has signed a one-year contract, which might mark the final chapter of his career alongside Lionel Messi , given that he has turned 39 years old.

