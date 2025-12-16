Trending topics:
SOCCER

Luis Suarez reportedly makes final decision on future with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

Luis Suarez and Inter Miami have reached a decision concerning the future of the Uruguayan star. The big question remains: Will he team up with Lionel Messi on the field?

By Santiago Tovar

Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF looks on.
Inter Miami and Luis Suarez have reached an agreement concerning his continuation with the team for the upcoming season. As reported by Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald, the player has signed a one-year contract, which might mark the final chapter of his career alongside Lionel Messi, given that he has turned 39 years old.

Developing story…

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
