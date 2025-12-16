Patrick Mahomes gets crucial advice from Tom Brady after season-ending injury

One of the most tense moments in the NFL last weekend occurred at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a severe injury near the end of the game, which will keep him sidelined for an extended period. Tom Brady, former player and multiple-time champion, commented on the situation.

After a successful surgical procedure, Mahomes now faces an extended recovery period. The former Patriots player, widely regarded as the NFL’s GOAT, offered key advice to help him navigate this process.

“The only thing you can do is focus on what’s ahead of you and not look back and just say, ‘OK, this is part of what my career is going to be.’ And a lot of people have gone through it and a lot of people have overcome it,” Brady told host Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! SiriusXM podcast.

“You’ve just got to put as much diligence into the rehab process and I always feel like the faster you rehab, the faster you can get back to practicing the sport that you know you love.”

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Patrick Mahomes.

Brady also added: “I think sometimes people will pace themselves. Instead of training mode, they’re in rehab mode. I think you gotta get through rehab mode as fast as possible and then you get back to training mode. But that requires an all-out commitment and it’s the same commitment that the great professional athletes make to be great at their profession. When you go through the rehab process, you need that same level of focus and determination.”

What happened to Mahomes?

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was overshadowed by a devastating injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With less than two minutes left in the game, Mahomes was tackled while scrambling, resulting in a non-contact injury to his left knee.

An MRI later confirmed that the star quarterback had suffered a torn ACL (and LCL), prematurely ending his season and immediately shifting the Chiefs’ focus to his long road to recovery.