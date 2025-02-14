Trending topics:
MLB

Nolan Arenado’s net worth: How much money does the St. Louis Cardinals star have?

Nolan Arenado not only shines on the diamond, but also in his bank account. With multimillion-dollar contracts and major sponsors, his fortune continues to grow. How far will his financial empire go?

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 23, 2024.
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesNolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 23, 2024.

Nolan Arenado, the tireless third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, has turned his MLB prowess into a considerable money-making machine, especially after the success he has achieved in recent years.

With a lucrative eight-year contract signed in 2019 with the Colorado Rockies and an extension that keeps him in St. Louis until 2027, his personal wealth has grown significantly, largely due to his immense popularity.

In addition to his salary, he has accumulated extra earnings through awards and bonuses throughout his career. The fortune of this baseball star has reached a remarkable level of success both on and off the field.

Advertisement

What is Nolan Arenado’s net worth?

Nolan Arenado is not only one of the best third basemen the MLB has seen in the last decade but also a businessman both on and off the field. As of February 2025, he has a net worth of $50 million, according to Sportskeeda.

With a career marked by spectacular plays, multimillion-dollar contracts, and ever-growing popularity, the St. Louis Cardinals star has turned his talent into an impressive money-making machine.

Advertisement
Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 16, 2024. (Source: Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 16, 2024. (Source: Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Since making his ML debut in 2013 with the Colorado Rockies, he has built a Hall of Fame-worthy career. His defensive prowess, which has earned him multiple Gold Glove Awards, and his power at the plate have made him a key player.

Advertisement

This excellence translated into astronomical figures when, in 2019, he signed an eight-year, $260 million contract, securing his financial future. However, the story didn’t end there.

In 2021, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he chose not to exercise his opt-out clause and remain with the team until 2027. With an average annual salary of $35 million, he continues adding to his already impressive fortune.

Advertisement

But his financial success is not limited to baseball. He has also capitalized on his image with lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Nike and Rawlings, allowing him to diversify his income.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

ALSO READ

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks out on Vinicius Jr’s renewal
Soccer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks out on Vinicius Jr’s renewal

Shaquille O’Neal offers surprising advice to Lakers’ Luka Doncic on silencing critics
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal offers surprising advice to Lakers’ Luka Doncic on silencing critics

Mike Vrabel's net worth: From field legend to millionaire coach
NFL

Mike Vrabel's net worth: From field legend to millionaire coach

Andy Reid and Chiefs will have many notable free agents for next season
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs will have many notable free agents for next season

Better Collective Logo