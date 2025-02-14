Nolan Arenado, the tireless third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, has turned his MLB prowess into a considerable money-making machine, especially after the success he has achieved in recent years.

With a lucrative eight-year contract signed in 2019 with the Colorado Rockies and an extension that keeps him in St. Louis until 2027, his personal wealth has grown significantly, largely due to his immense popularity.

In addition to his salary, he has accumulated extra earnings through awards and bonuses throughout his career. The fortune of this baseball star has reached a remarkable level of success both on and off the field.

What is Nolan Arenado’s net worth?

Nolan Arenado is not only one of the best third basemen the MLB has seen in the last decade but also a businessman both on and off the field. As of February 2025, he has a net worth of $50 million, according to Sportskeeda.

With a career marked by spectacular plays, multimillion-dollar contracts, and ever-growing popularity, the St. Louis Cardinals star has turned his talent into an impressive money-making machine.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 16, 2024. (Source: Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Since making his ML debut in 2013 with the Colorado Rockies, he has built a Hall of Fame-worthy career. His defensive prowess, which has earned him multiple Gold Glove Awards, and his power at the plate have made him a key player.

This excellence translated into astronomical figures when, in 2019, he signed an eight-year, $260 million contract, securing his financial future. However, the story didn’t end there.

In 2021, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he chose not to exercise his opt-out clause and remain with the team until 2027. With an average annual salary of $35 million, he continues adding to his already impressive fortune.

But his financial success is not limited to baseball. He has also capitalized on his image with lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Nike and Rawlings, allowing him to diversify his income.