Where to watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

CD Guadalajara and Barcelona will face against each other in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 32. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Barcelona will begin their Copa del Rey defense as one of the competition’s top favorites, carrying strong momentum from leading La Liga and consistent performances across all competitions.

The reigning champions are heavily favored against CD Guadalajara, a third-tier Primera Federacion side aiming to spring a major upset against one of Spain’s powerhouse clubs.

When will the CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona match be played?

CD Guadalajara play against Barcelona in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 32 this Tuesday, December 16, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Raphinha of FC Barcelona (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Lamine Yamal (L) – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between CD Guadalajara and Barcelona live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Select.