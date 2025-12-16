Trending topics:
Copa del Rey

Where to watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

CD Guadalajara take on Barcelona in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 32. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

CD Guadalajara and Barcelona will face against each other in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 32. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona will begin their Copa del Rey defense as one of the competition’s top favorites, carrying strong momentum from leading La Liga and consistent performances across all competitions.

The reigning champions are heavily favored against CD Guadalajara, a third-tier Primera Federacion side aiming to spring a major upset against one of Spain’s powerhouse clubs.

Advertisement

When will the CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona match be played?

CD Guadalajara play against Barcelona in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 32 this Tuesday, December 16, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Raphinha of FC Barcelona (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Lamine Yamal (L) – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Raphinha of FC Barcelona (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Lamine Yamal (L) – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Advertisement

CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between CD Guadalajara and Barcelona live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Select.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger rages at referees and sees red card in 2025 Copa del Rey final vs Barcelona
Soccer

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger rages at referees and sees red card in 2025 Copa del Rey final vs Barcelona

How many titles have Real Madrid won since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure?
Soccer

How many titles have Real Madrid won since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure?

Video: Ferran Torres scores key late goal as Barcelona tie Real Madrid in 2025 Copa del Rey final
Soccer

Video: Ferran Torres scores key late goal as Barcelona tie Real Madrid in 2025 Copa del Rey final

Messi and Lewandowski to join forces? Former Poland international links Barcelona star with Inter Miami
Soccer

Messi and Lewandowski to join forces? Former Poland international links Barcelona star with Inter Miami

Better Collective Logo