MLB Rumors: Former NY Mets All-Star reportedly advancing contract talks to join Royals

A former New York Mets All‑Star is reportedly advancing in contract talks with the Kansas City Royals, a move that could add veteran leadership and offensive depth for the 2026 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Starling Marte #6 with the Mets looks on during the game.
The Kansas City Royals are reportedly close to adding a key veteran to their lineup for the upcoming season. Starling Marte, the two-time All-Star outfielder and former New York Mets player, has been linked to Kansas City in recent reports.

Dominican journalist Yancen Pujols tweeted that the Royals and Marte “have been talking” about a potential major league deal, later adding that negotiations were “advancing.” Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed the discussions, though nothing is finalized yet.

Marte, 37, remains a valuable offensive contributor despite age-related declines in speed. Last season, he appeared in 98 games and posted a .270/.335/.410 slash line, mainly excelling against left-handed pitching.

What Marte brings to Kansas City

Though Marte has two Gold Gloves, he likely won’t play a full-time defensive role if he joins the Royals. Kauffman Stadium’s spacious outfield and Marte’s 28th percentile sprint speed suggest his primary value would come as a designated hitter or pinch-hitter.

Starling Marte #6 with the Mets hits an RBI single. Jason Mowry/Getty Images

His presence could complement Kansas City captain Salvador Perez and provide guidance for younger position players such as Vinnie Pasquantino, Jac Caglianone, and Carter Jensen.

Potential role and impact

If the deal is completed, Marte would add depth to the Royals’ lineup and provide a veteran presence in critical situations. While the team doesn’t have a permanent designated hitter, Marte could rotate in alongside other options, contributing both offensively and as a leader for the clubhouse.

Alexander Rosquez
