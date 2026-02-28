MLB Rumors: NY Mets named possible landing spot for Red Sox star

The New York Mets made several key moves ahead of the 2026 season to address weaknesses from last year. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, the front office focused on strengthening the rotation, bullpen, and outfield.

One of the biggest additions was center fielder Luis Robert Jr.. While he brings elite talent, injuries have limited him in recent seasons. If health becomes an issue again, New York could find itself looking for another outfield option before the trade deadline.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, the Mets could be a potential trade fit for Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox if that scenario unfolds. “With Jarren Duran, however, the justification is that the World Series-hopeful Red Sox have a surplus of quality outfielders—Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela in addition to Duran—and could look to clear their logjam while simultaneously fixing a different position of need,” Miller wrote.

Why Boston could consider a move

Boston’s outfield depth could make Duran available under the right circumstances. Miller noted that the Red Sox might look to improve their infield, possibly at second or third base, depending on how the season develops.

Jarren Duran #16 of the Red Sox poses for a picture during the Photo Day. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

“The Mets are probably most likely to reach a point of desperation if rookie Carson Benge doesn’t hit the ground running,” Miller added. “They could throw both Mark Vientos and Brett Baty Boston’s way without even parting with a starter, and that could be quite the windfall for the Red Sox if both second and third are problem areas.”

It all depends on health

For now, everything hinges on Robert Jr.’s performance and durability. If he stays healthy and produces at a high level, the Mets may not need to explore the trade market for another outfielder.

However, if injuries create another gap, Duran could become a realistic midseason target. With playoff expectations in Queens, the Mets have shown they are willing to be aggressive when a need arises.

