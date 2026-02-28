Scott Boras delivers firm message on Tarik Skubal’s free agency amid Dodgers, New York links

The 2026 MLB season is almost here, and Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is one of the most talked-about players. The two-time Cy Young award winner will become a free agent after the season, and speculation about where he might end up is heating up.

Teams across the league have already been linked to Skubal, especially those with payroll space to pursue top starting pitching. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have been the names most often mentioned as potential landing spots for the left-hander.

Despite the rumors, Skubal will start the season with the Tigers. His agent, Scott Boras, has made it clear that Skubal’s next contract will likely take him away from the Tigers, as the team probably won’t be able to match the top-dollar deal his client will command.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boras comments on Skubal’s market

Boras spoke about the free-agent market for Skubal, making it clear that top teams aren’t the only ones in play. “Even though it was a year ago with Ohtani… multiple teams from not only the West Coast and East Coast bidding on this player, but multiple teams that were interested in really going to the market to get the game’s best talent,” Boras said.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Tigers pitches during the second inning of a spring training game. Mark Taylor/Getty Images

Advertisement

He added, “Limiting it to New York or LA teams is just not accurate, because this is a talent-driven business. This is what brings you world championships: having number one starters.”

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets named possible landing spot for Red Sox star

What Skubal’s free agency could look like

“This is what brings you world championships: having number one starters. We learned from Gerrit Cole what that meant to the Yankees and what allowed them to compete annually for the World Series,” Boras said

Advertisement

SurveyDo you think Tarik Skubal will have a successful season with the Detroit Tigers in 2026? Do you think Tarik Skubal will have a successful season with the Detroit Tigers in 2026? already voted 0 people

Boras emphasized that any team willing to invest in an elite starter could pursue Skubal, making the market competitive. “I fully would imagine that it’s good business to go out and try to get someone that you can’t get because acquiring a player like this… it’s going to be years before you’ll have an opportunity to acquire anyone like him for some time,” Boras added.

Advertisement