Ben Johnson fuels the fire on Bears, Packers rivalry

The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears have one of the most storied rivalries in the NFL. The fact is that coaches Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur also have quite the rivalry going on and now, another chirpy comment has been made.

Bears‘ HC Ben Johnson appeared on PFT Live, and he spent no time shading the Packers once again. “Who likes the Packers? The Bears and the Packers, they should not like each other,” Johnson explained. “I think that’s gonna make this rivalry, this game, something that people are going to watch here going forward.”

The Bears were 2-1 against the Packers in 2025, including the Wild Card Round, where the Bears eliminated Green Bay in a thrilling game. Right now, it’s not only Packers vs Bears, but also Johnson vs LaFleur.

Johnson and LaFleur have no love for each other

During the interview, Johnson was asked about his relationship with LaFleur. “We don’t talk, I’m good with it.” Then, the Bears HC was asked if he has ever reached out to LaFleur. His reply: “No.“

HC Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers

The fact is these two coaches are not friends, and likely will never be. Ben Johnson, however, has continued to charm the Bears fans with his great coaching and attitude. This is something the Bears have long waited for.

This is not the first time Johnson has aimed at the Packers

During his introductory press conference, Johnson said he enjoyed beating the Packers twice a year. After beating them in the NFL Playoffs, Johnson screamed “F— the Packers! F— them!” Johnson actually didn’t apologize for that at all. He instead said, “I don’t like that team.”

