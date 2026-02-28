Dodgers add former NY Yankees, Angels reliever to bolster bullpen depth

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to add depth to their pitching staff ahead of the 2026 season, signing veteran right-hander Keynan Middleton to a minor league contract. The move gives Los Angeles another experienced arm as it prepares for a long season.

Middleton, 32, has seven years of major league experience and more than 200 career appearances, almost all as a reliever. In 194 1/3 innings, he owns a 3.84 ERA and has shown the ability to generate strikeouts, even if control has occasionally been an issue.

He made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 and showed promise early in his career. However, injuries — including Tommy John surgery in 2019 and elbow surgery in 2024 — have limited his consistency in recent seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A veteran looking for another opportunity

Middleton has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Arizona Diamondbacks. At his peak, he averaged 97 mph with his fastball and posted strong swing-and-miss numbers.

Keynan Middleton #99 with the White Sox reacts after the end the inning. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Advertisement

More recently, injuries kept him out of the majors in 2024 and 2025. He logged limited minor league innings and a short stint in independent ball as he worked toward a return.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets’ Jorge Polanco makes candid admission about transition to first base

More depth for a strong bullpen

The Dodgers already feature a deep bullpen led by closer Edwin Diaz, along with experienced arms such as Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, and Alex Vesia. Adding Middleton is a low-risk move that fits the Dodgers’ approach. If he stays healthy and regains his form, Middleton could give Los Angeles another reliable option out of the bullpen in 2026.

Advertisement