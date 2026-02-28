Trending topics:
bundelisga

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Schlotterbeck breaks the deadlock! (1-0) 2025-26 Bundesliga Matchday 24

Borussia Dortmund take on Bayern Munich in a high-stakes Matchday 24 clash of the 2025-26 Bundesliga. Follow along for minute-by-minute updates from this pivotal fixture!

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Serge Gnabry battles for possession with Nico Schlotterbeck.
© Getty ImagesSerge Gnabry battles for possession with Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Signal Iduna Park is set to host a massive encounter as Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich face off in the latest edition of Der Klassiker. The hosts currently sit second in the Bundesliga standings and are desperate to close the gap on the visitors, who currently lead the title race.

Borussia Dortmund enter this matchup looking to bounce back from a disappointing exit in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase at the hands of Atalanta. Despite that European setback, the Black and Yellows have been in fine domestic form, securing six victories in their last seven league outings.

They face a formidable Bayern Munich side that holds an eight-point cushion over Dortmund at the top of the table. The Bavarians arrive in Dortmund riding a four-match winning streak and have already secured their place in the Champions League Round of 16, where they are coincidentally slated to face Dortmund’s recent conquerors, Atalanta.

Advertisement

26'- GOOOOAAAL OF BORUSSIA DORTMUND!! (1-0)

Nico Schlotterbeck scores the opener of the game!!

Tweet placeholder

24'- Nice try from Kimmich (0-0)

Joshua Kimmich was the latest to try his luck, unleashing a well-struck effort from outside the box. However, Kobel tracked the ball's flight perfectly and gathered it without issue.

19'- First yellow card of the game (0-0)

Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck received the first yellow card of the game.

15'- First shot attempt of the game (0-0)

Michael Olise unleashed a quality strike from inside the box that appeared destined for the back of the net, but Gregor Kobel was equal to the task, making the save with great composure.

5'- Slow beginning at Signal Iduna Park (0-0)

The match has started at a measured pace in Dortmund, though Bayern Munich have taken the initiative in the opening stages.

Advertisement

Players are on the pitch!

The game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich is underway!

Today's referees

Sven Jablonski has been appointed to officiate Der Klassiker. He will be joined on the field by Sascha Thielert and Eduard Beitinger, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)
Assistant Referee 1: Sascha Thielert (GER)
Assistant Referee 2: Eduard Beitinger (GER)
Fourth Official: Frank Willenborg (GER)
VAR: Soren Storks (GER)

Both teams doing warm up activities!

Players from both teams have taken the field for warmups at the Signal Iduna Park!

Bayern Munich lineup confirmed!

Bayern's starting XI: Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Luis Daiz; Harry Kane.

Tweet placeholder

Borussia Dortmund lineup confirmed!

Dortmund's starting XI: Kobel; Can, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Beier; Fabio Silva.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Kickoff time and where to watch

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will get underway at Signal Iduna Park at 12:30 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in the USA. The other options to enjoy the game are: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes..

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich clash in Bundesliga Matchday 24

Welcome to our Bundelisga liveblog, where Bourssia Dortmund host Bayern Munich in Matchday 24!

The hosts aim to secure a vital victory that allows them to close the gap with Bayern Munich, who currently lead the standings with an eight-point cushion over Dortmund.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern live in the USA: 2025-26 Bundesliga
Soccer

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern live in the USA: 2025-26 Bundesliga

Where to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Ben Johnson fuels the fire on Bears, Packers rivalry
NFL

Ben Johnson fuels the fire on Bears, Packers rivalry

Better Collective Logo