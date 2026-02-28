Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Schlotterbeck breaks the deadlock! (1-0) 2025-26 Bundesliga Matchday 24

The Signal Iduna Park is set to host a massive encounter as Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich face off in the latest edition of Der Klassiker. The hosts currently sit second in the Bundesliga standings and are desperate to close the gap on the visitors, who currently lead the title race.

Borussia Dortmund enter this matchup looking to bounce back from a disappointing exit in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase at the hands of Atalanta. Despite that European setback, the Black and Yellows have been in fine domestic form, securing six victories in their last seven league outings.

They face a formidable Bayern Munich side that holds an eight-point cushion over Dortmund at the top of the table. The Bavarians arrive in Dortmund riding a four-match winning streak and have already secured their place in the Champions League Round of 16, where they are coincidentally slated to face Dortmund’s recent conquerors, Atalanta.