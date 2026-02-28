Lamine Yamal scores first Barcelona hat-trick at 18: How old was Lionel Messi when he got his first?

Lamine Yamal continues making history. The Barcelona star scored the first hat-trick of his career at just 18 years old — but how old was Lionel Messi when he netted three goals in a single match?

Matchday 26 of the 2025–26 LaLiga season will always be remembered by Barcelona fans. At home against Villarreal, Yamal led the emphatic 4–1 victory by delivering a stunning hat-trick — the first of his professional career.

The Spanish winger reached the milestone at 18 years and 230 days old. By comparison, Lionel Messi scored his first career hat-trick at 19 years and 259 days. Will history repeat itself at Barcelona?

Lamine Yamal breaks 59-year LaLiga drought

According to Spanish statistician MisterChip, the last player to score a LaLiga hat-trick before turning 19 was Antonio Illan in 1967, who achieved the feat at 18 years and 304 days old. That record had stood for 59 years — until Lamine Yamal reset the clock.

Yamal also became just the sixth player under 19 years old to score a hat-trick in LaLiga history. The youngest ever to accomplish the feat remains Jose Iraragorri, who netted three times at 17 years and 337 days old while playing for Athletic Club. Iraragorri was also the first player to score a goal for Spain in a World Cup.

After the match, Yamal was asked about the injuries that had affected him in recent months and how he managed to overcome them. The young Barcelona star didn’t hesitate to reveal he feels better than ever.

“A few months ago I didn’t feel good playing. It wasn’t just the pubalgia — I wasn’t happy,” Lamine Yamal admitted. “But now? I’m doing really well and enjoying everything.”

