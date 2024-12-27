Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: Gleyber Torres likely to sign with AL East rival after Yankees stint

The American League East is in turmoil: Could Gleyber Torres switch teams in the MLB and strengthen a rival of the New York Yankees?

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees celebrates making the last out of the play to beat the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York.
By Alexander Rosquez

Gleyber Torres‘ future with the New York Yankees is becoming increasingly uncertain. After an MLB season marked by ups and downs, the second baseman is now a free agent, and his return to the Bronx no longer appears to be the most likely option.

While Torres showed inconsistency throughout the season, particularly in the first half, he proved his value as a hitter, especially after the All-Star break. However, the Yankees seem to be exploring other alternatives at second base.

According to Newsday’s Laura Albanese, the Toronto Blue Jays could be a prime destination for Torres. The Yankees don’t sound like they’re hoping for a reunion, but there are certainly other teams that could use Torres’ skill set. While it’s true Torres had some mental lapses both defensively at second base and on the base paths, he was still a valuable asset in the lineup, slashing .257/.330/.378,” Albanese wrote.

“He should come relatively cheap, all things considered, and that’s plenty tantalizing to teams. He’s familiar with the AL East, so why not stay there?Albanese added.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees hits a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning in Game One of the Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A Possible Return to New York?

Despite the growing likelihood of Torres’ departure, a return to New York isn’t completely off the table. Some analysts, such as Andres Chavez of Empire Sports Media, believe the Yankees could reconsider bringing Torres back at a reasonable price.

MLB Rumors: Mets could retain Pete Alonso on a team-friendly deal as other options fade

“The Yankees can, of course, circle back to Gleyber Torres if his market collapses, potentially on a short-term deal,” Chavez wrote. “After all, he was a quality leadoff hitter in the second half and into the postseason. Torres did manage to finish 2024 as an above-average offensive performer with a 104 wRC+, after a miserable start.”

The Future Ahead

Gleyber Torres’ future in the Major Leagues remains uncertain. However, it is clear that his talent and experience make him an attractive option for several MLB teams, with the potential for a return to the Yankees still lingering in the background.

Alexander Rosquez

