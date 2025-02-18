NFL News: Jaguars confirm QB for 2025 amid rumors about Trevor Lawrence’s future

The Jacksonville Jaguars are aiming to kick off the new NFL season on the right foot, with the sole goal of bouncing back from last year’s disappointing campaign. With Liam Coen taking over as head coach and Trevor Lawrence‘s commitment confirmed despite rumors of a potential departure, the team has also bolstered its roster by securing another quarterback ahead of the upcoming season.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams quarterback, John Wolford, will finally join the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ roster. He’ll team up with Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones as the quarterbacks available to head coach Liam Coen for the upcoming season.

The news was announced by the Jacksonville Jaguars’ PR Department via their official X (formerly Twitter) account @JaguarsPR: “The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed QB John Wolford and WR Louis Rees-Zammit to the active roster, the team announced today.”

Wolford spent three years wearing the Wake Forest uniform in college football and began his NFL journey with the New York Jets in 2018. He will now join Coach Coen’s squad as a backup quarterback.

John Wolford #13 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Rumors surrounding Trevor Lawrence’s potential departure

Trevor Lawrence’s talent has inevitably caught the attention of several franchises, all aiming to add him to their ranks. Pittsburgh is one of those teams, which led many to speculate about a possible connection between the QB and the Steelers under Mike Tomlin. In response to this, Lawrence broke his silence on the rumors, addressing the speculation about potentially replacing Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh.

“That’s funny. You know, I didn’t really see anything. My agent texted me and … said, ‘Hey, this is a report that is out there. I don’t think there’s anything to it, but I’ll check into it,’” Lawrence stated on Up & Adams Show.

“So I saw it, and it’s funny though. Like, when he sent it to me, I was like, I wouldn’t say your heart drops, but you’re kind of like, what? And then I’m thinking about how I can’t even get — I have a no-trade clause in my contract, so I would know about it if I was getting traded, or if that was something that was gonna happen, you know, I’d have to be on board with it. Which I’m not.

“I’m happy here in Jacksonville. I plan on, you know, we want to win a Super Bowl here, and I think we can do that. And I don’t want to leave Jacksonville. So I’m happy here, obviously not going to Pittsburgh,”he concluded.

