MLB News: Yankees’ Aaron Judge weighs in on Juan Soto’s bold Mets statement

Juan Soto’s arrival to the New York Mets has intensified the rivalry with his former team, the New York Yankees. Yankees star Aaron Judge quickly responded to Soto’s bold claim that the Mets are better positioned to compete for the 2025 MLB title.

“That’s his opinion. He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him,” Aaron Judge told SNY with confidence. “He’s going to be in a great spot. It’s going to be great having him in town. We’re going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years.”

The Yankees’ right fielder acknowledged Soto’s talent and the appeal of his record-breaking contract. “I wasn’t too surprised by it; I think that’s where he wanted to be. I think that’s what’s best for him and his family,” Judge said. “He got a pretty nice deal over there. I mean, you can’t say no to that. But I’m happy for him.”

Juan Soto recently signed a historic 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets, making him the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball history. He joins a talented roster featuring Pete Alonso, while the Yankees have also made significant moves, adding Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and left-hander Max Fried.

Yankees vs. Mets: Who has the edge?

Soto’s move to the Mets has set the stage for an intense battle for baseball supremacy in New York. Both teams boast powerful rosters with championship aspirations. The Mets, with Soto, Alonso, and a strong pitching staff, look ready to contend immediately. However, the Yankees, led by Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and an explosive offense, won’t be far behind.

A rivalry reignited

With Soto now in Queens, the Yankees-Mets rivalry has reached a new level of intensity. Their matchups promise to be must-watch events in the coming years, with every game carrying extra weight. Baseball fans can expect thrilling clashes filled with star power, competitive fire, and the relentless pursuit of New York dominance.